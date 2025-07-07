Miranda Lambert & Robert Earl Keen Help The Texas Hill Country

Miranda Lambert NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Miranda Lambert attends the Miranda MuttNation March at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond)
Over 70 pets have been rescued byKerr PetsandAustin Pets Alive. If you or someone you know has found or lost a pet, you can call: 830-200-0539 or fill out this form from Austin Pets Alive:

Miranda Lambert, who is heavily involved in animal rescue through her foundation MuttNation, is helping raise funds right now to support Kerr & Austin Pets Alive.

Robert Earl Keen is putting together a benefit concert with proceeds going to the Texas Hill Country. He’s also donating 100% of his merch sales from his tour.

Shakira also pledged a portion of proceeds from her rescheduled show at the Alamodome over the weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys and The Houston Texans have each pledged $500,000 to support the Hill Country. USAA has also decided to match that pledge.

Some local vineyards are also making big donations.

