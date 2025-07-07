Miranda Lambert & Robert Earl Keen Help The Texas Hill Country

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Miranda Lambert attends the Miranda MuttNation March at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Over 70 pets have been rescued byKerr PetsandAustin Pets Alive. If you or someone you know has found or lost a pet, you can call: 830-200-0539 or fill out this form from Austin Pets Alive:

Miranda Lambert, who is heavily involved in animal rescue through her foundation MuttNation, is helping raise funds right now to support Kerr & Austin Pets Alive.

Robert Earl Keen is putting together a benefit concert with proceeds going to the Texas Hill Country. He’s also donating 100% of his merch sales from his tour.

Yes, a benefit concert is in the works. More details coming soon. Grateful to everyone helping spread the word. Let’s keep showing up for Kerrville and the Hill Country.https://t.co/ywN50TlpWt — Robert Earl Keen (@robertearlkeen) July 6, 2025

Shakira also pledged a portion of proceeds from her rescheduled show at the Alamodome over the weekend.

Dear San Antonio,

Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas.

We are donating a portion of tonight’s show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted.

If you would like to join me in… — Shakira (@shakira) July 5, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys and The Houston Texans have each pledged $500,000 to support the Hill Country. USAA has also decided to match that pledge.

Some local vineyards are also making big donations.