Miranda Lambert Creates Shirt To Support Flood Relief, CMA Honors, a Wicked Special, and More!

Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Junk Gypsy to create a T-shirt with artwork supporting victims of the Hill Country Floods. 100% of the proceeds will go toward relief efforts.
Don’t trust everything you see on the internet. AI created images of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and other country artists wearing yellow raincoats and helping search for flood victims are circulating around the internet. They are not real photos. Additionally, Jelly Roll has not, as of yet, created a tribute song called “Angels Don’t Pack Their Bags.”
ACM Honors has released their list of people to be honored on August 20th, and it’s pretty dang good! Honorees include Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Cody Johnson!
The Zac Brown Band has wiped their Instagram and left one, dramatic AF post. At first glance, it looks like a “thank you & goodbye” post - but the group promises this ISN’T goodbye, and their next chapter will be their “biggest one yet!”
NBC just announced a Wicked concert special that will premiere on November 6th and feature Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and special guests! This will all lead up to the release of the 2nd Wicked movie, later that month.
HBO Max just ordered a Big Bang Theory Spinoff, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. It’ll be about the comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom, accidentally triggering an Armageddon, after breaking a device built by Leonard and Sheldon.