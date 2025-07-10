Miranda Lambert Creates Shirt To Support Flood Relief, CMA Honors, a Wicked Special, and More! The Dirt

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Miranda Lambert has teamed up with Junk Gypsy to create a T-shirt with artwork supporting victims of the Hill Country Floods. 100% of the proceeds will go toward relief efforts.

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Don’t trust everything you see on the internet. AI created images of Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and other country artists wearing yellow raincoats and helping search for flood victims are circulating around the internet. They are not real photos. Additionally, Jelly Roll has not, as of yet, created a tribute song called “Angels Don’t Pack Their Bags.”

Photos: Academy of Country Music Honors 2021 red carpet Nicole Combs (left) and Luke Combs attend the 14th annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 25, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

ACM Honors has released their list of people to be honored on August 20th, and it’s pretty dang good! Honorees include Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Cody Johnson!

Zac Brown Band "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour - Boston BOSTON, MA - JUNE 15: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)

The Zac Brown Band has wiped their Instagram and left one, dramatic AF post. At first glance, it looks like a “thank you & goodbye” post - but the group promises this ISN’T goodbye, and their next chapter will be their “biggest one yet!”

'Wicked' rules Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on November 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

NBC just announced a Wicked concert special that will premiere on November 6th and feature Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and special guests! This will all lead up to the release of the 2nd Wicked movie, later that month.

Through the years SAN DIEGO - JULY 23: (L-R) Actors Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons, Kunal Nayyar and Johnny Galecki attend TV.com NOW Awards during Comic-Con 2010 at PETCO Park on July 23, 2010 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for TV.com) (Frazer Harrison)

HBO Max just ordered a Big Bang Theory Spinoff, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe. It’ll be about the comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom, accidentally triggering an Armageddon, after breaking a device built by Leonard and Sheldon.