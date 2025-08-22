Miranda Lambert coming to SA Rodeo & getting inducted into TX Songwriters HOF With George Strait The Dirt

Miranda Lambert and George Strait will both be inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall of Fame on February 21st. That’s just 3 days after Miranda will headline the San Antonio Rodeo (Feb 18).

And speaking of the San Antonio Rodeo, Ty Myers, Shenandoah, and Shane Smith & The Saints will also be performers.

Blake Shelton is extending his run of shows at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. He just added 8 more shows in January.

Lyle and Erik Menendez FILE PHOTO: Lyle and Erik Menendez (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Sygma via Getty Images)

Erik Menendez was denied parole after more than 36 years in prison, for the murder of his parents (which he is convicted of committing with his brother).

He’s 54 years old now, and the hearing lasted about 10 hours., He was cited for his prison misconduct, which included using illegal contraband (cellphone). He was also deemed to be an on-going risk to society.

He must serve 3 more years before being eligible again.

Lyle Menedez will have his parole hearing today.