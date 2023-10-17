Millie Bobby Brown on saying goodbye to 'Stranger Things', and looking forward to marriage to Jake Bongiovi﻿

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to say farewell to Stranger Things.

The actress, who first gained recognition on the hit Netflix show in 2016, will end her time on the series with her castmates on the show's forthcoming fifth and final season.

"I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye,'" Brown, one of Glamour's Global Woman of the Year honorees, said in an interview with the outlet published Monday.

"When you're ready, you're like ... Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here."

Brown, who plays Eleven on the award-winning show, has starred in Stranger Things since its first season. The 19-year-old said the show has given her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor."

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, author, student at Purdue University, movie producer and even the owner of the makeup company Florence by Mills said she's also ready to work on other projects.

"Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about," she said, assuring fans that she will still "be able to see" her fellow cast members even after the show ends.

In addition to new work, Brown said she is looking forward to the next chapter of her personal life: marriage with fiancé Jake Bongiovi, to whom she became engaged in April.

Although she's only 19 and Bongiovi is just 21, Brown said that marriage is "something that we both had that mutual drive for."

"We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships," Brown said, referring to her parents Robert and Kelly Brown and Bongiovi's parents Dorothea Hurley and Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi. "His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me and it's so nice to find a second family in that."

