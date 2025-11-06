Millie Bobby Brown says she 'understood I was young' when she got married

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix's 'The Electric State' fan screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown has made some rare comments regarding her decision to get married at age 20.

The actress spoke about her marriage to Jake Bongiovi in a new interview with British Vogue.

Brown, who wed Bongiovi in May 2024 before the pair celebrated with their families at a larger ceremony that October, told the outlet she understood she was getting married at a young age. She was 20 at the time, while Bongiovi was 22.

"I understood I was young — I know that," Brown said.

The actress said at the time of their first wedding the couple had been together for almost three years.

"I truly just can’t say it enough: when you meet that person, you know it," Brown said.

Bongiovi is the second-youngest son of Jon Bon Jovi. The couple became parents this summer when they adopted their daughter. They shared the news to social media in August.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy," the couple wrote at the time.

Brown also spoke about what it has been like to become a parent, calling it "a beautiful, amazing journey" and saying their daughter has "taught us so much already."

"Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy," Brown said.

She also revealed she has no plans to share her daughter's name, hoping to keep her life private.

“For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself,” Brown said. “It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support."

