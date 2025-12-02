Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando

Seems like Miley Cyrus won’t have to buy herself any “
Flowers” anytime soon! According to People, Miley Cyrus is officially engaged to Maxx Morando!
On December 1, Miley Cyrus was sporting what appears to be an engagement ring last night at the premier of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash."
Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/WireImage) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Oona Chaplin are seen onstage during the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (L-R) Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando attend the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version is not available.) Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version is not available.) Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for 20th Century St) "Avatar: Fire And Ash" World Premiere HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Miley Cyrus attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios "Avatar: Fire and Ash" at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 01, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century St)
In addition to the speculations at Avatar’s movie premiere, Maxx’s father may have also confirmed the engagement when he posted a carousel of photos from Miley’s 33rd birthday and you can see the same ring on that finger.
The couple has been together since 2021. Wishing Miley nothing but the best in this new journey! Talk about “
Something Beautiful” happening to Miley and Max! CAA New York Party On June 6, 2025 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Miley Cyrus attends the CAA New York Party at Crane Club Restaurant on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for CAA) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for CAA) 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango - Show CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Miley Cyrus performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Miley Cyrus attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) 2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Recording Artist Miley Cyrus, winner of Video of the Year award for 'Wrecking Ball', poses in the press room during the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 - Show LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: Entertainer Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Clear Channel) (Ethan Miller) Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 02: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus speaks onstage during Nickelodeon's 24th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on April 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) American Giving Awards Presented By Chase - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actress/singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the American Giving Awards presented by Chase held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on December 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for American Giving Awards) (Jason Merritt) MTV New Year's Eve Special With Miley Cyrus IRVINE, CA - DECEMBER 31: Singer Miley Cyrus performs during MTV's New Year's Eve Special at Arnold O. Beckman High School on December 31, 2008 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images) Disney Premiere Of Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus - Arrivals HOLLYWOOD - JANUARY 17: Actress and recording artist Miley Cyrus attends the Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus film premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on January 17, 2008 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals LAS VEGAS - MAY 23: Actress Miley Cyrus arrives at the 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACMA) (Frazer Harrison) Backstage With Distinctive Assets At The Academy Of Country Music Awards LAS VEGAS - MAY 23: EXCLUSIVE. Actress Miley Cyrus poses at Distinctive Assets during the Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for Distinctive Assets) (Marsaili McGrath)