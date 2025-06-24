Megan Moroney’s Album, Dolly Parton Goes To Vegas

There’s no official date for Megan Moroney’s next album yet, but she posted a little hint about the release on ‘X,’ saying:
So, we shouldn’t be surprised if it comes out before August!
Zach Bryan has been performing in Dublin and spotted a kid in the crowd, holding a sign that read “I traveled from Seattle to see you, can you bring me on stage?” So he did! Check out the video of the kid becoming his drummer!
@harmonyandtwang how did bro qualify #dublin #zachbryan #country #fyp ♬ original sound - Harmony and Twang
Brad Pitt revealed that he joined ‘AA,’ because he needed “rebooting” after his divorce from Angelina Jolie. He called it “an amazing thing,” noting the value in the “heightened honesty and vulnerability.”