Megan Moroney Manifested Kenny Chesney Collab, Prize Revealed For Blake Shelton-Keith Urban Show

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: Megan Moroney attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Maroney feels like she manifested her collaboration with Kenny Chesney.

“So the first verse is a flashback to 2018. I bought Kenny Chesney tickets to go see him in Atlanta, Georgia in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. I had nosebleed seats and we were all in college just having a good time and seven years later, I’m on stage with him. I’m opening for him and, that’s kind of what the second verse is.”

All for the Hall Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 10: Blake Shelton and Keith Urban perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music H)

The prize for Blake Shelton and (Yellowstone creator) Tyler Sheraton’s singing competition ‘The Road,’ was just revealed - and it’s big!

The winner will get $250,000 and a recording contract!

Keith Urban is also part of the show. The 12 contestants will tour with him and perform as his opening act.

Gretchen Wilson will act as the contestants’ tour manager. The show will air Sunday nights this Fall on CBS, or you can stream it on Paramount+.

Superman Movie Logo

You’ll (already!) be able to watch the new Superman movie at home today! That’s just one month after hitting theaters.

James Gunn said this early release is so fans can watch it before Peacemaker Season 2 drops, strengthening the tie between the film and the upcoming HBO Max series.