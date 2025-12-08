Megan Moroney & Glen Powell ON A DATE?!

FILE PHOTO: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney was spotted having dinner with Glen Powell over the weekend!

Now, if you look at all the photos, it looks like they were dining in a group and not alone, plus Glen has recently been linked to Landman actress Michelle Randolph.

Apparently, back in 2024 - Megan Moroney said that she was interested in Glen Powell and hoped to meet him one day!

Billy Rae Cyrus won a legal victory over a woman named Jayme Lee, who claimed that she gave birth to

Billy Rae Cyrus won a legal victory over a woman named Jayme Lee, who claimed that she gave birth to

Miley Cyrus when she was just 12 years old, named her after her piano teacher, and then had a closed adoption with Billy Rae and Tish, which caused her emotional distress. Jayme Lee requested visitation rights and DNA testing as part of her case. The case has officially been dismissed.

Jon Pardi performed at the Big 12 Championship Halftime between Texas Tech and BYU.

Jon Pardi performed at the Big 12 Championship Halftime between Texas Tech and BYU.

The internet exploded with jokes about how Jon Pardi performed drinking songs to BYU students, who are 98% Mormon, and not allowed to drink because of their religion and school’s honor code.