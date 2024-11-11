Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting baby: 'Nothing is ever really lost'

By Josh Johnson

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting a baby together.

The Jennifer's Body star revealed that she's pregnant in an Instagram post, which includes a photo of a positive test. The post tags mgk, with whom Fox has been in a relationship since 2020, and is soundtracked by his song "last november."

"Nothing is ever really lost," Fox writes in the caption. "Welcome back."

Fox previously shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss with mgk. In "last november," mgk sings, "One day and another ten weeks/ I never even got to hear your heart beat."

Fox has three children, while mgk has one.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!