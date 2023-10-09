'Mean Girls' ﻿Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunite

It seems a Mean Girls reunion is on the horizon.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, known for their iconic roles as Cady Heron, Karen Smith, and Gretchen Wieners, came together for what appears to be a Pepsi commercial, as reported by TMZ. Notably missing was Rachel McAdams, who portrayed the formidable Regina George.

In photos obtained by the outet, the trio was all smiles while on set in Los Angeles on October 6. Lindsay was seen clutching a handbag with the label "Plastic Clubs Member, Est. 2004," a nod to their memorable clique from the 2004 film. The bag also featured the group's iconic motto, "On Wednesdays, we wear pink." Meanwhile, Amanda and Lacey posed for photos, both in a convertible car and on a football field.

Speculation is that this reunion might be part of a Super Bowl ad, given the proximity to the big game. If true, this wouldn't be the first time Pepsi tapped into the Mean Girls nostalgia for advertising purposes. In December 2022, Lohan reprised her character's "Jingle Bell Rock" look to promote "Pilk," a quirky blend of Pepsi and milk.

