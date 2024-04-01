"The Mayor is back": Paramount+ teases season 3 of Jeremy Renner's 'Mayor of Kingstown'

On Monday, Paramount+ dropped a new teaser to the third season of the acclaimed Jeremy Renner-led drama Mayor of Kingstown, noting the show will return on the streamer June 2.

Renner, who got back to work on the show as bruising local Minnesota fixer Mike McLusky not long after his miraculous recovery from a near-fatal snowplow accident, voices over the hard-hitting sneak peek.

The snippet begins with Mike and other characters attending a funeral -- likely that of Mike's mother, Miriam, who was played by Oscar winner Dianne Weist. As reported, her character was seriously wounded in the cliff-hanger finale of the second season and subsequently news emerged that she wouldn't be back for the show's third installment.

"Five percent of people are truly good," Renner narrates. "Five percent are evil. The rest of us, we wrestle between the two: Who we are, what we are, what we're willing to do."

Meanwhile, a title card reads "The Mayor is back in business," and the onscreen action shows just that.

Co-created by cast member Hugh Dillon and Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, the series also stars Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa and Michael Beach, among others.

