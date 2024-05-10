Marvel movie vet Frank Grillo joins second season of 'Peacemaker'

James Gunn is making good on his promise to interlace the projects under his umbrella as co-CEO of DC Films.

As reported, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director Gunn had cast a fellow Marvel movie veteran, Frank Grillo, for the animated project Creature Commandos, with the Avengers: Endgame star playing Rick Flagg Sr., the dad of Joel Kinnaman's character in the two Suicide Squad films.

On Friday, Gunn posted that Grillo will be playing his Creature Commandos character in live-action, in the second season of Gunn's heralded The Suicide Squad spinoff, Peacemaker.

"GRILLO, PEACEMAKER, F*** YES," Gunn posted under a photo of the pair, with the tough-guy actor pointing at the writer-director and studio head.

Grillo posted a photo of him nearly connecting on a kiss to Gunn's cheek, enthusing, "Pinch me. So excited to be joining this mad genius @jamesgunn and [DC Films' co-CEO Peter Safran] for season 2 of #PEACEMAKER. WHAT A GIFT INDEED !!!"

Fighter and notorious gym rat Grillo then joked of the show's star, "@Johncena better start lifting weights. oh wait."

Creature Commandos will beat Peacemaker's second season to air on Max; it's expected to drop later in 2024.

