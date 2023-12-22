Mark Wahlberg action comedy 'The Family Plan' births record for Apple TV+, and more

Apple TV+

By Stephen Iervolino and George Costantino

The December 15 premiere of Apple TV+'s The Family Plan, starring Mark Wahlberg, debuted with the most views for a movie on the streaming service and now stands as the most-viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, the streamer has announced.

The film has Wahlberg playing an assassin-turned suburban dad's past catching up with him, so he takes his wife (Mission: Impossible player Michelle Monaghan) and their kids on the run, under the guise of a family road trip to Vegas.

As Apple TV+ closes out the year, its Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon-led The Morning Show, which kicked off a third season in September, saw a 20% audience increase over season 2.

The streamer's Godzilla-co-starring series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters debuted as the #1 first season drama on Apple TV in November, while Lessons in Chemistry, starring Brie Larson, became the #1 limited series on Apple TV+, and Oscar winner Larson recently was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work.

