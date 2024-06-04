Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Ryan Reynolds and more nominated for 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon just announced the nominees for the 2024 Kids' Choice Awards, and stars including Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, IF's Ryan Reynolds and Super Mario Bros. Movie baddie Jack Black are among those who made the cut.
Hosted by SpongeBob SquarePants — voiced as always by Tom Kenny — and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke), Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 will premiere live from the animated superstars' undersea home of Bikini Bottom on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET.
This year's nominees list includes first-time nominees of the long-running awards show, including Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Mean Girls musical alumna Reneé Rapp, The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey, The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri and Paul Rudd.
Here are the nominees in the TV and movie categories; the full list, and how to vote, can be found here:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Danger Force
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Raven's Home
The Muppets Mayhem
The Really Loud House
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Abbott Elementary
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Goosebumps
iCarly
Loki
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America's Funniest Home Videos
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Is It Cake?
Kids Baking Championship
LEGO Masters
FAVORITE CARTOON
Big City Greens
Monster High
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Loud House
The Simpsons
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Hunter Deno - (Amelia Jones, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Lilly Singh - (Nora Singh, The Muppets Mayhem)
Olivia Rodrigo - (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Raven-Symoné - (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Sofia Wylie - (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Tessa Rao - (Izzy Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Chance Perez - (Javi Garcia, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury)
Dylan Gilmer - (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry's Young Dylan)
Jahzir Bruno - (Clyde McBride, The Really Loud House)
Joshua Bassett - (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Walker Scobell - (Percy Jackson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
Wolfgang Schaeffer - (Lincoln Loud, The Really Loud House)
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Janelle James - (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)
Laci Mosley - (Harper, iCarly)
Miranda Cosgrove - (Carly, iCarly)
Peyton List - (Maddie Nears, School Spirits)
Quinta Brunson - (Janine Teagues, Abbott Elementary)
Rosario Dawson - (Ahsoka Tano, Ahsoka)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Gordon Cormier - (Aang, Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Iain Armitage - (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Jerry Trainor - (Spencer Shay, iCarly)
Justin Long - (Nathan Bratt, Goosebumps)
Tom Hiddleston - (Loki, Loki)
Zack Morris - (Isaiah Howard, Goosebumps)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Barbie
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Little Mermaid
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Wonka
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Adam Sandler - (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)
Chris Pratt - (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)
Jason Momoa - (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)
John Cena - (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)
Paul Rudd - (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)
Ryan Gosling - (Ken, Barbie)
Ryan Reynolds - (Cal, IF)
Timothée Chalamet - (Willy Wonka, Wonka)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
America Ferrera - (Gloria, Barbie)
Brie Larson - (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)
Halle Bailey - (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)
Jennifer Garner - (Jess, The Family Switch)
Margot Robbie - (Barbie, Barbie)
Melissa McCarthy - (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Zendaya - (Chani, Dune: Part Two)
Zoe Saldana - (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Elemental
Kung Fu Panda 4
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Garfield Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Trolls Band Together
FAVORITE MALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Adam Sandler - (Leo, Leo)
Brady Noon - (Raphael, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Chris Pratt - (Mario, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black - (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Jack Black - (Po, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Jackie Chan - (Splinter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Justin Timberlake - (Branch, Trolls Band Together)
Shameik Moore - (Miles Morales, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
FAVORITE FEMALE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick - (Poppy, Trolls Band Together)
Anya Taylor-Joy - (Peach, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Ariana DeBose - (Asha, Wish)
Awkwafina - (Zhen, Kung Fu Panda 4)
Ayo Edebiri - (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem)
Hailee Steinfeld - (Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
Kristen Bell - (Janet, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
McKenna Grace - (Skye, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie)
FAVORITE VILLAIN
Amy Schumer - (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)
Austin Butler - (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)
Jack Black - (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Keegan-Michael Key - (Chief of Police, Wonka)
Melissa McCarthy - (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)
Reneé Rapp - (Regina George, Mean Girls)
