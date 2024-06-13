Making 'Inside Out 2' was a mixture of Joy and Anxiety for director Kelsey Mann

Inside Out 2, the sequel to Pixar's 2015 smash hit Inside Out, hits theaters Friday, and fans are going to be experiencing a lot of emotions when they watch the film.

The picture has 13-year-old Riley dealing with puberty, with lead emotion Joy, voiced by Amy Poehler, going up against several new emotions, including Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke. Well, it turns out director Kelsey Mann felt both of those conflicting feelings while making the film.

“I feel like it's a constant battle between the two because you can easily have Anxiety take over, especially when you're making a movie that's a follow-up to a beloved film,” Mann tells ABC Audio. “But I think I've tried to take the lessons I've learned in doing the research on this movie and make sure I leave enough room for Joy.”

In addition to Anxiety, Riley is dealing with Ennui, Embarrassment and Envy, but there were even more emotions considered for the picture.

“My personal favorite is schadenfreude. Taking pleasure in someone else's pain,” Mann shares, noting it was a “very funny character” with a German accent. Unfortunately, in the end he realized, “I didn't quite need him.”

Based on projected numbers, Inside Out 2 has a potential to be a blockbuster smash if folks actually come out to the theater to see it, and Mann is hoping they do.

“I'm so excited that we would be able to make a movie like that that's supposed to be enjoyed in the theater, and with the whole family, too,” he says. “There's not enough movies like that where everybody can go and check it out, no matter what your age.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.