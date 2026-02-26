Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha on filming the 'Bridgerton' season 4 bathtub scene: 'How do I not drown?'

(SPOILER ALERT) Dearest gentle reader, do make haste toward your nearest Netflix account, as part 2 of Bridgerton season 4 is finally available to stream.

This fairy-tale fourth season has centered around Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story.

While there are many references to the book that inspired this season — Julia Quinn's An Offer from a Gentleman — perhaps none were as highly anticipated as the scene where the main lovers intimately bathe together.

Thompson and Ha spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to bring that moment to life in the season's eighth episode.

"There was so many logistical obstacles we had to overcome that I think we just tried to have as much fun with it as possible," Ha said. "Very quickly the pressure of getting it right and the pressure of making sure the fans were happy with it was put off to the side because we were thinking, 'How do I stay above water?'"

Thompson laughed, before chiming in, "How do I not drown?"

The actor continued, saying although he knows fans were looking forward to the scene, he doesn't "really buy into this idea of having to live up to anything" from the books.

"Bridgerton is absolutely a show that wants to meet the fans where they are, but is also a show that's trying to surprise people as well and bring people where they don't expect," Thompson said. "I don't feel that pressure because I think it's not our job to deliver what people want. Our job is just to tell this story in the way that we can."

