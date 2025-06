Luke Combs -vs- Teddy Swims: Who did it better?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: In this image released on March 19, Luke Combs performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

OK, this isn’t a contest, because both of them have the most amazing voices, so they both win in my book. However, you’re probably familiar with Teddy Swims song, “Lost Control,” right?

Well, Luke Combs picked up his guitar and gave us his own version of Teddy’s big hit and it’s just as good!

In case you’re not familiar with Teddy and his version, you can check it out below...