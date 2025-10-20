Luke Combs surprise pop-up show

These days when you see Luke Combs in concert, it’s at a stadium that seats 80,000 fans or more. Now, just imagine seeing him perform at a venue that seats around 1000 people. Talk about a cool, intimate show, right?

Well, some lucky fans in Athens, GA got to see Luke over the weekend when he did a surprise pop-up show at the Georgia Theater in Athens.

Luke was there to be a part of “College Game Day” and announced a surprise show Friday morning and took the stage that night and here’s what fans got to see...