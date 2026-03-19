Luke Combs on industry events: “Who f--- cares?”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Combs says that he doesn’t mind missing industry events to be with his family instead- and he doesn’t mind if it affects his chances of winning awards.

He even wants to stay home if it’s Nicole’s turn to go out, so he can be with the kids.

“who the f*** cares? If that’s the reason I don’t win a Grammy or CMA award, then f****** do I even want one?”

Randall King

Randall King very abruptly canceled his tour and even pulled out of the Austin Rodeo.

“Over the past couple weeks, I’ve dug deep and taken a hard look at areas of my life that need serious attention and change because not only have my choices affected myself, they have affected the people I love the most...

...I’m pausing touring for the time being. I’m actively seeking professional help and focusing on my faith, my health/mental health, and my family.”