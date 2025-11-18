Luke Combs Hoping Cody Johnson Beats Him For Entertainer Of The Year The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Combs accepts the ACM International Award onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Combs is nominated for “Entertainer Of The Year” at the CMA’s, but is rooting for Cody Johnson to win. Lainey Wilson, who is also hosting the night, is expected to win, but Luke said:

"CoJo [Cody Johnson] would be kinda sick, too, you know what I mean? He’s great. I love him, too."

The category nominees also include Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton.

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Ashley McBryde performs onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Ashley McBryde and Miranda Lambert aren’t allowed to sit next to each other at the CMA’s anymore! At least, that’s what Ashley thinks.

She says that she and Miranda haven’t been seated next to each other at an awards show, since they went viral for having a good ol’ time at the CMA’s in 2020.

Apparently Miranda had snuck in a flask and she and Ashley were trash talking each other and other artists, while enjoying each other’s company!

“When you’re in a room full of people that do what you do, it’s nice to be able to sit down and talk trash about each other, because we do… Especially Miranda and I... I think that’s why they don’t seat us together anymore – we give each other a hard time, but we’re always cheering each other on. Especially the women in Country music — we all are really good at challenging each other and showing up for each other at the same time.”

Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton just announced her next business venture... and it’s a bit unexpected. She’s rebranding a Tennessean Travel stop to "Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop."

“I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus. All the years spent visiting greasy spoon cafes, truck stops, and roadside pit stops have given me an understanding of what traveler’s desire on the road.

The goal is to make her travel stop warm and inviting. Somewhere people can “kick up their feet and stay a while.”