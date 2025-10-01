Luke Combs has new music coming this week

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one with new music coming out on Friday! Luke Combs announced that he’ll be dropping THREE new songs on Friday! The EP will be called The Prequel, and the three songs are “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes” and “My Kinda Saturday Night.”
Remember yesterday when I said that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were just SEPARATED and could still get back together? Well, scratch that. Nicole Kidman officially filed for divorce. Spousal support has been waived and apparently Keith has prepaid all child-support obligations. Their 2 daughters will live with Nicole.
There’s also a rumor that Keith has already moved on with another woman.
It was announced yesterday morning that Lainey Wilson will be the host of the CMA Awards in November! She is also tied for the most nominations! Lainey is up for 6 awards - along with Ella Langley and Megan Moroney. Next is Zach Top with 5.