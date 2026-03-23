Luke Combs and Cody Johnson have record-setting weekends

It was a big weekend for two of our favorite country artists: Luke Combs and Cody Johnson! Both of the country superstars set new attendance records in Vegas and Houston.

On Sunday night, Cody Johnson closed out Rodeo Houston and did it in a BIG way. Not only was he joined on stage by Carrie Underwood, but the show kicked-off with Jon Pardi’s 14-song set and a performance from Randy Houser.

Cody’s show broke the all-time concert-only attendance record with 80,203 in attendance.

Not to be outdone, about 1400 miles to the West, Luke Combs also broke an attendance record at Allegiant Stadium as he kicked off his “My Kinda Saturday Night” Tour.

On opening night, 70,921 fans came to see Luke Combs, along with supporting acts Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers and Thelma & James.

Who previously held the attendance record at the venue? It wasn’t even a concert, it was a boxing match between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford.