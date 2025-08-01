Luke Combs Album Update

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs says that he has about 30 new songs already recorded, but feels like he needs one more recording session, before assembling his next new album.

In a collaboration with HeyDudes, Riley Green gave us a tour of his bus, which is actually pretty sweet (And clean! Way to go, Riley!)! It’s giving MAJOR MTV Cribs vibes, check it out!

Zac Brown says he quit drinking “cold turkey,” and has never felt better!

A new dating show will be filmed at the next US Open, called Game, Set, Matchmaker. The first episode will drop on the first day of The Open, August 24th. You can watch it on the US Open’s YouTube Channel.