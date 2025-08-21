Luke Bryan says *THIS SONG* was illegally downloaded 20 million times per week!

The country music star was hit by an object while he performed at the North Dakota State Fair.

“Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” by Luke Bryan is the #3 best selling song by a male country artist (all time). Still, it only peaked at #4 on the charts. Luke said this was largely in part to the popularity of illegal downloading that was happening around 2011. His label predicted that the song was being downloaded illegally about 20 million times per week!

For those curious, here’s the #1 and #1 all-time best sellers from male country artists:

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus . “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line

Justin Moore

Justin Moore’s kids are embarrassed of his fame and don’t want him to chaperone their field trips.

“My oldest daughter had a field trip and I just happened to be off that particular day, and I go, ‘You want me to go?’ She’s like, ‘No offense, but no, Dad, I really don’t. You’re embarrassing.’ I’m like, ‘I’m embarrassing?!’ So, I just like, hung my head in shame. I’m like, ‘Okay.’ She’s like, ‘Well, no, it’s not you, but you know what I mean? Like people come up to you in front of all my friends. It’s just embarrassing.’”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jon Pardi refers to "Friday Night Heartbreaker" as a “hot girl warning:”

“‘Friday Night Heartbreaker,’ the song is a very cool song. It’s something that caught my ear when I first heard it. I love the, you know, I call it like the hot girl warning. The heartbreaker, the stay away from this girl, even though you’re probably gonna try to talk to her. It’s kind of a fun song. I feel like girls really like that kind of stuff. And it’s kind of spooky sounding, rock and roll country.”