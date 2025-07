NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Can we all agree on one thing? Can we STOP throwing objects at country artists performing on stage? If you don’t like the song or the performer, leave. Go home. Don’t ruin it for everyone else.

Luke Bryan was performing “Country Girl Shake It For me” at the North Dakota State Fair over the weekend and mid-song, so jackass fan throws what looks like a whiffle ball at him and hits him in the face.