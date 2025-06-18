Luke Bryan Forgets His Lyrics, Willie Nelson Quits Smoking

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Luke Bryan performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan recently forgot the words to his song “Strip It Down,” while performing and had to stop for a second to think. He recovered pretty quickly and the audience seemed to enjoy the moment. Apparently it wasn’t a one time thing - comments on the video of the moment include:

“When I saw him, he forgot the words so bad, he made us Google them,”

willie nelson

The end of an era... Willie Nelson revealed that he’s given up smoking, saying his 90 year old lungs can’t handle the smoke anymore.

“I don’t really do anything now much except a few edibles.”

Country music singer-songwriter Kenny Rogers dead at 81 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - DECEMBER 09: Kenny Rogers performs in concert at Golden Nugget Casino on December 9, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Rogers family confirmed the singer died at his Georgia home on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Kenny Rogers was a photographer on the side and was potentially the first person to photograph Michael Jackson with his signature fedora. They became friends over the years and Michael once dropped by Kenny’s studio to have his photo taken with his pet Chimpanzee, Bubbles. Michael planned to stay 15 minutes, and stayed for 8 hours.

Food Network star Anne Burrell marries fiancé Stuart Claxton Chef Anne Burrell poses backstage before a culinary demonstration at the IKEA Kitchen at Pier 94 on October 13, 2019, in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Food Network chef Anne Burrell has passed away at the age of 55. She was found unconscious at her home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead upon the arrival of EMS. Her cause of death remains undisclosed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Matthew Perry FILE PHOTO: Matthew Perry attends the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. The doctor who supplied Perry with ketamine a month before the actor's death has decided to plead guilty. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Salvador Plasencia, the doctor who prescribed the drug that killed Friends star, Matthew Perry, has pleaded guilty and is expected to serve 15-21 months. He is the 4th person to plead guilty in connection to Matthew Perry’s death.