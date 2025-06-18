Luke Bryan Forgets His Lyrics, Willie Nelson Quits Smoking

Luke Bryan recently forgot the words to his song “Strip It Down,” while performing and had to stop for a second to think. He recovered pretty quickly and the audience seemed to enjoy the moment. Apparently it wasn’t a one time thing - comments on the video of the moment include:
“When I saw him, he forgot the words so bad, he made us Google them,”
The end of an era... Willie Nelson revealed that he’s given up smoking, saying his 90 year old lungs can’t handle the smoke anymore.
“I don’t really do anything now much except a few edibles.”
Kenny Rogers was a photographer on the side and was potentially the first person to photograph Michael Jackson with his signature fedora. They became friends over the years and Michael once dropped by Kenny’s studio to have his photo taken with his pet Chimpanzee, Bubbles. Michael planned to stay 15 minutes, and stayed for 8 hours.
Food Network chef Anne Burrell has passed away at the age of 55. She was found unconscious at her home in Brooklyn on Tuesday, and was pronounced dead upon the arrival of EMS. Her cause of death remains undisclosed, and an investigation is ongoing.
Salvador Plasencia, the doctor who prescribed the drug that killed Friends star, Matthew Perry, has pleaded guilty and is expected to serve 15-21 months. He is the 4th person to plead guilty in connection to Matthew Perry’s death.