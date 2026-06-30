'Love, Theoretically' film in the works with Colleen Hoover producing

There's nothing theoretical about a Love, Theoretically film.

Amazon MGM Studios has landed the movie rights to the novel by bestselling author Ali Hazelwood. To All the Boys I've Loved Before screenwriter Sofia Alvarez is set to direct the film and adapt Hazelwood's book into the screenplay. Both Alvarez and Hazelwood will executive produce it.

It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover is set to produce the movie with Lauren Levine, her partner at Heartbones Entertainment. Also producing are Max Siemers and Tanner Anderson for Magic Hour Entertainment.

The upcoming film was confirmed by Magic Hour Entertainment on Monday. The production company made a post to Instagram announcing the project.

"The excitement we have for LOVE, THEORETICALLY is not at all theoretical! We’re incredibly grateful to partner with Amazon MGM Studios and to work again with the brilliant Sofia Alvarez," the company's post reads. "It’s a privilege and joy to continue to collaborate with Lauren Levine and Colleen Hoover at Heartbones. Most of all, the film we hope you’ll fall in love with exists because of the immense talent and imagination of Ali Hazelwood."

The news comes ahead of the release of the film adaptation of Hazelwood's first novel, The Love Hypothesis. It stars Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman and will release to Prime Video on Sept. 23.

Love, Theoretically is a romantic comedy that follows rival physicists. It centers around one woman's double life as both an adjunct professor and a professional fake girlfriend.

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