'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette' hits 65 million hours streamed

Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. in 'Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.' (FX)

It's a Love Story, and audiences just said yes.

The FX series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette has crossed 65 million hours streamed across Hulu and Disney+, according to numbers from Disney.

Its season finale marked a series high on those streaming platforms, as it was up nearly 20% from the prior week's episode and 90% ahead of the series premiere after its first day streaming.

Additionally, the show's premiere episode added 1 million views on Hulu and Disney+ since the finale dropped last Friday, meaning it has reached over 14 million multi-platform views across FX, Hulu and Disney+ to date.

All nine episodes of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon star as the titular couple in this first installment of Ryan Murphy's Love Story anthology series. It is based on the book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy by Elizabeth Beller.

"He was the closest thing to American royalty. The country watched him grow from a boy to a beloved bachelor and media sensation. She was a star in her own right. Fiercely independent and with a singular style, she rose from being a sales assistant to an executive at Calvin Klein, and became a trusted confidante of its eponymous founder," according to the show's official synopsis. "As their love story unfolded on a national stage, the intense fame and media attention that came along with it threatened to rip them apart."

The show also stars Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy, Naomi Watts as Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein.

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