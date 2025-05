SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center on March 09, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Gregg Popovich is stepping down as the coach of the Spurs.

Pop has the most wins in NBA history after 29 seasons.

Popovich has been away from the Spurs for much of the season after suffering a small stroke last November.

He has been a staple in the league for decades and will take on a new role with the franchise.

Assistant coach Mitch Johnson will reportedly succeed Popovich as the San Antonio Spurs head coach.

Thanks for the years, Pop!