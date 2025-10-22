Listen to lost Toby Keith demo

About 10 years ago, the late Toby Keith wrote a song with David Lee Murphy and Bobby Pinson called "End Of The Night."
The song wasn’t released. Until now. Ernest just released his version of the song, prompting Toby’s team to share a snippet of the original online. Check it out!
The official trailer for the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book "Reminders Of Him," was just released, giving us a glimpse into Lainey Wilson’s feature film debut!
The movie hits theaters on March 13th. See if you can spot Lainey in the trailer!
Netflix just revealed a new partnership with Hasbro and Mattel to create KPop Demon Hunters toys and games!
The one saving grace for your wallet is that they won’t be released until AFTER Christmas... sometime in 2026.