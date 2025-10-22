Listen to lost Toby Keith demo

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 20: Recording artist Toby Keith acknowledges fans as he attends a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Washington Huskies during the 2014 MGM Grand Showcase basketball event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Washington won 69-67. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

About 10 years ago, the late Toby Keith wrote a song with David Lee Murphy and Bobby Pinson called "End Of The Night."

The song wasn’t released. Until now. Ernest just released his version of the song, prompting Toby’s team to share a snippet of the original online. Check it out!

Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour - Nashville, TN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

The official trailer for the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book "Reminders Of Him," was just released, giving us a glimpse into Lainey Wilson’s feature film debut!

The movie hits theaters on March 13th. See if you can spot Lainey in the trailer!

Halloween FILE PHOTO: A model wearing a costume based on the character Rumi poses for photographs at the KPop Demon Hunters themed zone at Everland on September 30, 2025, in Yongin, South Korea. Costumes from the movie are predicted to be the most popular this year by Google Trends. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage) (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Netflix just revealed a new partnership with Hasbro and Mattel to create KPop Demon Hunters toys and games!

The one saving grace for your wallet is that they won’t be released until AFTER Christmas... sometime in 2026.