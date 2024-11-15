LISTEN: Blake Shelton releases his new single, “Texas”

27. Blake Shelton, $10.3 Musician Blake Shelton performs onstage at PepsiCo Honors Bob Woodruff Foundation With Blake Shelton Concert from #PEPCITY at Bryant Park on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (John Parra)

By Woody

Blake Shelton has officially released his new single called “Texas.”

Let us know what you think!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!