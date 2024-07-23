Life with Lainey Wilson Heeler

If you are new here, welcome! We have a red heeler named Lainey Wilson. My five year old named her.

It’s always fun in the backyard. " Lainey Wilson, get in the house!”, " Lainey Wilson, stop digging”., etc..

I’m sure our neighbors think we are nuts because no one calls her just " Lainey”. We call her by her full name.

Lainey Wilson Heeler has 6.6 million views now on Tik Tok because she helps herself to ice out of our fridge.

Here is a video of her living rent free and living her best life. Let me see your freeloaders!



