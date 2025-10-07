Liam Hemsworth stars as Geralt in 'The Witcher' season 4 trailer

Liam Hemsworth steps into the role of Geralt in the official trailer for The Witcher season 4.

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the fantasy drama series on Tuesday.

It finds Hemsworth coming in to the role that was originated by Henry Cavill during the first three seasons of the show. Joining Geralt of Rivia in the trailer are the other two members of the show's central trio, Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Princess Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan).

"After the Continent-altering events of season 3, Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri find themselves separated by a raging war and countless enemies," the season's official description reads. "As their paths diverge, and their goals sharpen, they stumble on unexpected allies eager to join their journeys. And if they can accept these found families, they just might have a chance at reuniting for good."

The trailer finds Geralt assembling an army to try to find his former apprentice, Ciri, played by Allan.

"Geralt, you've spent a lifetime battling monsters and men. Your entire being is dedicated to finding someone who you fear you failed. Your Ciri," Laurence Fishburne's new character, Regis, says in the trailer.

Regis is a barber-surgeon with secrets, whose arrival signals a shift in Geralt as he goes on a personal transformation. Fishburne told Netflix he "was just really excited to be a part of this world” and that "this is something I’ve always wished to be able to do, and now I’m getting an opportunity to do it.”

The Witcher season 4 will be available to stream Oct. 30 on Netflix.

