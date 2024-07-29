Let’s talk Olympics!

I love watching the Summer Olympics! I grew up skateboarding and love watching it!

Three teenagers dominated the Women’s Street skate yesterday! It’s insane how talented these girls are! What a crazy accomplishment too!

To be 14 and win a gold medal at the Olympics?! Yoshizawa Coco from Japan, did just that! She landed a near perfect big spin flip frontside.

I still have all of my boards but my butt is way too heavy to try an ollie now haha! Plus, my kid’s were like " Mama! You are going to hurt yourself”.





What is your favorite event? Do any bring back memories for you?

skateboarding (jenny law)



