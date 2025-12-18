Leonardo DiCaprio has never rewatched 'Titanic': 'I haven’t seen it in forever'

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the 16th Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on Nov. 16, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't have an opinion on whether or not Rose could have made more room on the door for Jack. That's because he's not very familiar with the film Titanic.

While in conversation with Jennifer Lawrence for an installment of Variety's Actors on Actors, DiCaprio, who starred in James Cameron's 1997 film, said he has never rewatched it.

"Have you rewatched Titanic?" Lawrence asks, to which DiCaprio responds, "No. I haven't seen it in forever."

Lawrence tells him he should consider giving it a go.

"Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it now, it’s so good," she says.

DiCaprio deflects by telling Lawrence he doesn't really watch his own films, and then he asks her if she does.

"No," Lawrence says. "I've never made something like Titanic, if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, 'I wonder if I'm good at acting?' I put it on, and I don't remember what the answer is."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lawrence spoke about how she once accidentally took an Ambien thinking it was a different pill while on the set of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

"It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second Hunger Games movie. I was hallucinating," Lawrence said. "Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me. Maybe she didn't know that I was on an Ambien."

