Lee Brice’s Lost Dog Is Home, But Injured

Lee Brice posted that his pregnant and lost dog Charlee is home and mostly safe, but was found with a broken leg.
She was found nearly 60 miles from Nashville, after escaping his ranch a couple weeks ago.
Lee posted the update with tears in his eyes, saying that Charlee is “family.”
Megan Moroney’s new album "Cloud 9‚" will be out in about a month, and she just teased her upcoming collab with Ed Sheeran!
Check out the snippet that she posted of “I Only Miss You.” Enjoy the 90’s country vibes!
🎥 | A Snippet of “I Only Miss You” with Ed Sheeran via Megan’s Instagram! pic.twitter.com/WdlkbO6QWi— Megan Moroney Tour & Updates (@megmoroneytours) January 20, 2026
One day after 26 year old Brooklyn Beckham posted about how his parents, David and Victoria Beckham controlled his life and tried to sabotage his marriage, his father David went on TV and said that children are allowed to “make mistakes.”