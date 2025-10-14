Lawsuit Accusing Kelli Pickler Of Poisoning Fan Dismissed

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 22: Kellie Pickler performs onstage during Walkin' After Midnight: The Music Of Patsy Cline at Ryman Auditorium on April 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Kelli Pickler, that claimed she poisoned a fan, calling the accusation “nonsensical and delusional.”

A man named Nigel Max Edge accused Kelli Pickler of trying to poison him at a CMT Awards Show over a decade ago! The two met at a charity event in North Carolina and then he attended the award show with Kelli, as her date, in 2012. At the time, he referred to her as “an angel” and “the most sincere person I’ve ever met.”

Then earlier THIS year, he filed a lawsuit claiming that she handed him a poisoned drink, that he luckily didn’t drink.

He went on to accuse Kelli Picker and her late husband of larger conspiracies as well, including:

-That their names contained “LGBT code.”

-That Pickler poisoned his service dog.

-Another man in a photo with Pickler was secretly filming him as part of a Jeffrey Epstein-linked operation.

If the name Nigel Max Edge sounds familiar, it’s because he was involved in a mass shooting in North Carolina just last month. He’s accused of opening fire on the American Fish Company in South Port North Carolina, killing 3 people and injuring 6. He fled the scene by boat, but was later captured.

Kane and Katelyn Brown - Married in 2018 AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: In this image released on April 02, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown perform onstage for the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

Kane Brown set up a 7 year anniversary surprise for his wife Katelyn, and it was pretty cute! Kane transformed what appeared to be their home basketball court/gym into a romantic space with curtains, flower petals, photos, a table for two, and red wine.

Check out the video that Katelyn shared!

"Bridgerton" Season 3 - Part Two - Special Screening VIP Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: Claudia Jessie and Luke Thompson attend a special screening of "Bridgerton" Season 3 - Part Two at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on June 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage) (Dave Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma)

Netflix announced yesterday that season 4 of BRIDGERTON will return on January 29th, followed by Part 2 on February 26th. Here’s how the series is described:

“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”