Lawsuit Accusing Kelli Pickler Of Poisoning Fan Dismissed

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Kelli Pickler, that claimed she poisoned a fan, calling the accusation “nonsensical and delusional.”
A man named Nigel Max Edge accused Kelli Pickler of trying to poison him at a CMT Awards Show over a decade ago! The two met at a charity event in North Carolina and then he attended the award show with Kelli, as her date, in 2012. At the time, he referred to her as “an angel” and “the most sincere person I’ve ever met.”
Then earlier THIS year, he filed a lawsuit claiming that she handed him a poisoned drink, that he luckily didn’t drink.
He went on to accuse Kelli Picker and her late husband of larger conspiracies as well, including:
-That their names contained “LGBT code.”
-That Pickler poisoned his service dog.
-Another man in a photo with Pickler was secretly filming him as part of a Jeffrey Epstein-linked operation.
If the name Nigel Max Edge sounds familiar, it’s because he was involved in a mass shooting in North Carolina just last month. He’s accused of opening fire on the American Fish Company in South Port North Carolina, killing 3 people and injuring 6. He fled the scene by boat, but was later captured.
Kane Brown set up a 7 year anniversary surprise for his wife Katelyn, and it was pretty cute! Kane transformed what appeared to be their home basketball court/gym into a romantic space with curtains, flower petals, photos, a table for two, and red wine.
Check out the video that Katelyn shared!
Netflix announced yesterday that season 4 of BRIDGERTON will return on January 29th, followed by Part 2 on February 26th. Here’s how the series is described:
“The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”