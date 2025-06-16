Lauren Alaina gives daughter the CUTEST name, Shooter Jennings to release ‘Lost’ Waylon songs

Just in time for Father’s Day, Lauren Alaina and her husband Cam Arnold, welcomed their baby girl Beni Doll Arnold! She arrived on 6/11. Lauren shared the news on IG with a cute photo, saying that parts of her heart that she “didn’t know existed were unlocked.”
And there’s more - a bonus for us! She has a new song called “Heaven Sent” in honor of her daughter. Check out her heartfelt post below!
Last year, Shooter Jennings, revealed that he uncovered never-before-released music from his late father, Waylon Jennings. NOW, Shooter has revealed that 3 Waylon Jennings albums are in the works! The first album is called “Songbird,” and will be released on October 3rd.
Miley Cyrus revealed that she was supposed to be the lead voice in Hotel Transylvania, but she got fired before she even started, after jokingly gifting her then boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth a pen*s cake for his birthday. The role ended up going to Selena Gomez.
The new How To Train Your Dragon movie won the weekend box office, bringing in $83 million domestically.
#2 Lilo & Stitch - $15.5m
#3 The Materialists - $12m (Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans)