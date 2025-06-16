Lauren Alaina gives daughter the CUTEST name, Shooter Jennings to release ‘Lost’ Waylon songs The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Lauren Alaina performs onstage during day one of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Just in time for Father’s Day, Lauren Alaina and her husband Cam Arnold, welcomed their baby girl Beni Doll Arnold! She arrived on 6/11. Lauren shared the news on IG with a cute photo, saying that parts of her heart that she “didn’t know existed were unlocked.”

And there’s more - a bonus for us! She has a new song called “Heaven Sent” in honor of her daughter. Check out her heartfelt post below!

Last year, Shooter Jennings, revealed that he uncovered never-before-released music from his late father, Waylon Jennings. NOW, Shooter has revealed that 3 Waylon Jennings albums are in the works! The first album is called “Songbird,” and will be released on October 3rd.

67th GRAMMY Awards highlights LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus presents the Record of the Year award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus revealed that she was supposed to be the lead voice in Hotel Transylvania, but she got fired before she even started, after jokingly gifting her then boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth a pen*s cake for his birthday. The role ended up going to Selena Gomez.

88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: 'Toothless' of How To Train Your Dragon balloon during the 88th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The new How To Train Your Dragon movie won the weekend box office, bringing in $83 million domestically.

#2 Lilo & Stitch - $15.5m

#3 The Materialists - $12m (Starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans)