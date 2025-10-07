Lauren Alaina Breaks Down In Video Over Late Father’s Relapse

Lauren Alaina posted a video to commemorate what would have been the 13th anniversary of her late father’s sobriety.

In the video, she breaks down in tears and reveals that her father had relapsed before he passed away suddenly, last year.

She plans to honor him by picking out some of his favorite clothes and turning them into a blanket for her daughter. She plans to donate the rest of his clothes to an organization benefiting veterans.

“This is a really hard video for me to make, but I’m going to do it to honor my dad. Today would have been his 13th year of sobriety if he had made it. He passed away a little over a year ago, but he didn’t make it to his 12th year either. I’m not even sure about his 11th. He relapsed, and it was a major contributing factor to why he’s no longer here with us.

I just wanted to say that if you’re struggling, there are so many people who love you. And for you to love yourself and to get the help that you need, and surround yourself with people who love you…

I’m here going through my dad’s clothes that I have, and I’m going to pick out some of my favorites and make a blanket for my daughter. I’m going to donate the rest to a veteran organization.

Luke Combs is officially the “highest certified country artist” in history! That means that he has sold or streamed more “units” than any other country artist (with “units” being defined as “albums or singles”).

The record used to be held by Garth Brooks, who had 162.5 million units to his name. Luke currently has 168 million units.

Keith Urban gave fans a glimpse of his emotions following his breakup with Nicole Kidman during a performance of “You’ll Think Of Me.”

Amazon Prime now owns the rights to the James Bond franchise, and recently posted some movie posters on their UK website that garnered a lot of backlash.

In each of the Bond images, they removed his gun. They either cropped, or digitally removed the weapons.

After fans drew attention to the decision, Amazon removed the altered photos, and replaced them with still images from the movies-- also without guns.

Fans believe this is a troubling sign of what’s to come, now that Amazon owns Bond.