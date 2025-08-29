Lainey’s Booty Stolen By Pirates

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson’s curtains were stolen by pirates 3 times while in transit. She told Architectural Digest:

“These curtains were trying to make their way over here and three different times the ship had pirates, and I am not even playing. They stole my curtains three different times. And finally, the fourth time, we got the fabric over here, so these curtains were worth it. The pirates, they got some good fabric.”

Happy Friday! Your reward for the long week is the release of Zach Top’s new album "Ain’t In It For My Health!"

Plus -Riley Green released the deluxe version of "Don’t mind if I do," complete with SIX new songs!

Finally, Hardy & Ernest just teamed up to release a song called "Bro Country"

Home broken into

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for 2 first-round picks and Kenny Clark, pretty quickly after Jerry Jones told Dallas fans to not lose any sleep over Micah potentially leaving.

After the trade, Micah posted a video of himself “retiring his mom.” The 2 are hugging and crying - the video captioned “That moment when your momma never got to work again!”

Micah agreed to a 4 year $188 million contract.