2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is out on tour right now and opening up for her is one’s country music’s fastest rising stars, Zach Top.

Well, they were on stage together over the weekend in Indiana and sang “Keep Up With Jones” and it’s fantastic! Can we get some more Lainey & Zach in our lives please?