Lainey Wilson wrote her 1st gong at 9 - about “tequila and cigarettes”

Lainey Wilson says she wrote her first song at age 9, and it was about “tequila & cigarettes.” She also revealed that her first paid gig came at the age of 9 - when she made $20 to sing at the grand opening of a convenience store. Lainey says her dad still has the $20 bill.
Hardy has a new album out today called "Country, Country," and it features a song called "Dog Years," that Hardy says was inspired by animal-lover - Miranda Lambert.
Apparently, Miranda nearly cut the song herself, but realized that she would never be able to get through a performance of it without bawling.
Jimmy Fallon posted a teaser video for his October 6th episode, which will feature TAYLOR SWIFT! That’ll be the Monday after she releases The Life Of A Showgirl.