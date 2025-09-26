Lainey Wilson wrote her 1st gong at 9 - about “tequila and cigarettes” The Dirt

Lainey Wilson attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Lainey Wilson says she wrote her first song at age 9, and it was about “tequila & cigarettes.” She also revealed that her first paid gig came at the age of 9 - when she made $20 to sing at the grand opening of a convenience store. Lainey says her dad still has the $20 bill.

HARDY performs at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California.

Hardy has a new album out today called "Country, Country," and it features a song called "Dog Years," that Hardy says was inspired by animal-lover - Miranda Lambert.

Apparently, Miranda nearly cut the song herself, but realized that she would never be able to get through a performance of it without bawling.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1549 -- Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and host Jimmy Fallon play "Box of Lies" on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Jimmy Fallon posted a teaser video for his October 6th episode, which will feature TAYLOR SWIFT! That’ll be the Monday after she releases The Life Of A Showgirl.