Lainey Wilson Wants Hubby “Boohooing,” - Plus, Zach Top Is A Mama’s Boy, & More

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Lainey Wilson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson says that she hopes her wedding dress leaves Devlin “Duck” Hodges “boohooing.” She doesn’t have it picked out yet, and says that she still needs to start shopping or thinking about finding someone to make her dress.

At least her jewelry is probably picked out! Her jewelry line launched last month online and will soon be available at major retailers, like Boot Barn, Cavender’s, Belk, and more.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Zach Top only takes one person’s advice, when it comes to what songs to cover at his concerts... his momma! Zach says that she’s got a good ear.

Jordan Davis has a new album coming out called “Louisiana Stick,” and he says the album title is based on his high school nickname, “Stick-Figure.” He got the nickname, because he couldn’t keep weight on his 6′3″ frame.

Tyler Rich released the children’s book called Dogs Don’t Die. You can get it now, on Amazon.

“Dogs Don’t Die is a quiet, comforting story for children grieving the loss of a furry best friend. With emotional imagery and a hopeful heart, it helps young readers understand that a dog’s love never really leaves, and that man’s best friend means until the end of time.”

Dolly Parton was just named an "Icon" by Guinness World Records.

2022 Windy City Smokeout CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 05: Tim McGraw performs during the Windy City Smokeout on August 5, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Kevin Bacon and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the celebrities that will be a part of the benefit, Stand Up To Cancer. The show will broadcast from Nashville on August 15th, and will be shown on 30 different platforms, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CMT, MTV and Hulu at 7 PM San Antonio time.

A biopic about Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne’s relationship was announced in 2021, but has yet to film. With the passing of Ozzy, many wondered if the movie would be scrapped. Sony says that they are still planning to make the movie and are currently in negotiations with a director. The movie will focus on Ozzy and Sharon’s love story and does have the support of their family.

Mel Gibson is working on a 2 part follow-up to his 2004 Passion Of The Christ. The 2 installments will have Biblical release dates, with Part 1 being released on March 26th of 2027, which is Good Friday. The second part will be released 40 days (and 40 nights later) on May 6th of 2027, also known as Ascension Day.