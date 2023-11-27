Lainey Wilson presented with the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award from the Cowgirl Hall of Fame

Lainey Wilson has another achievement to her long list of wins for 2023!
While attending the 47th annual Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on November 14, she was granted the exceptional honor of receiving the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award, which is awarded to a cowgirl whose work in the entertainment field advances and honors the tradition of the cowgirl spirit.
Her recognition for this award came from not only her lifestyle and work in country music but also with her role in the hit show, Yellowstone.
Went down to Fort Worth for my first Cowgirl Hall of Fame Luncheon & Induction Ceremony to receive the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award - an award that has recognized women like Callie Khouri, Christina Voros, Faith Hill and EmmyLou Harris for advancing the traditions of the cowgirl in film, TV, music, writing and theatre. What an honor. It feels like this award recognizes my roots, my family, my growth, and my current chapter. I left TX so inspired by the women at @nationalcowgirlmuseum …their strength, impact, and spirit is like no other. Congratulations to all the inductees👏🏻 #cowgirlmuseum #countrymusic #bellbottomcountry #patsymontana♬ original sound - Lainey Wilson