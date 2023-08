CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is trading in her bell bottoms to help promote the new fall/winter line for Wrangler.

Fans can get their hands on various denim products like flare jeans, shirts, fleece pullovers and more all ranging from $49 to $180. Catch Lainey Wilson modeling her favorite products on Wrangler’s website.