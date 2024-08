ARTIST PHOTOS: Friday at Country Concert '24 Check out these photos of Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, and many more from Friday at Country Concert '24 in Fort Loramie, Ohio (Rentz Photography)

Okay ladies...Lainey Wilson is teaming up with Kentra Scott for her ‘Whirlwind’ collection and everything is so cute!

“This collection is for those with ambitions bigger than their hometown. It’s for the women who demand more—and then some. It’s for those who feel at home under a full moon on an open highway. And it’s for those with a song in their heart, waiting to be set free. Here’s to the trailblazers.” -Lainey Wilson