Lainey Wilson launches “Heart Like a Truck” Charity Fund

(Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz/Rentz Photography)

By Caitlin Fisher

Lainey Wilson has joined the list of artists, like Morgan Wallen and Miranda Lambert, who have created their own charity fund!

The newly established “Heart Like a Truck” charity fund aims at supporting a variety of causes focused on changing lives for the better and celebrating triumph.

Lainey says the entire initiative is focused on resilience and she’s making the first step towards support with her newly announced Country’s Cool Again Tour for 2024.

Fans that purchase tickets for any of the 39 tour dates, $1 from every ticket will go towards Lainey’s “Heart Like a Truck” charity fund.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!