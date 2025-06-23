Lainey Wilson Honors Fan Joining The Army, Country Music’s Wealthiest Star, Elio Flops

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson called a young woman up on stage with her for a selfie and to honor her for joining the army next month. Lainey said “Because of people like you, I get to do what I do and that means the world to me.”

Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Country music’s wealthiest star is worth $700 million. Any guesses? The answer is Dolly Parton! Next on the list is Garth Brooks, who is reportedly worth about $400 million, and Shania Twain, whose net worth is estimated to be between $350 and $410 million. It’s worth noting that Zach Bryan has been cutting some impressive deals in the hundreds of millions, so he could be movin’ on up that list here shortly.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025 on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Ella Langley co wrote her song “You Look Like You Love Me,” with a guy named Aaron Raitiere, and cut it by herself.

Later Riley Green wrote and added his verse, to make it a duet. So the song existed before Riley, and Ella says that it’s KIND OF a true story (about a different guy). She talked about the writing process, where Aaron asked her about her love life to start the idea process:

Honestly, I’m at the point where if they look like they love me, I gotta get out of there. It’s just too much for me right now.’ And we giggled at that, and then as songwriters, when you hear something like ‘you look like you love me,’ we’re like, ‘Well there’s a title, You Look Like You Love Me.’

The new version of How To Train Your Dragon held the #1 spot at the box office over the weekend. 28 Years Later came in second place with $28 million (plus another $30 million overseas) and Elio became Pixar’s worst debut in history with $21 million.

In other movie news, apparently, 55% of film executives think that traditional movie-going has less than 20 years left, as a viable business model.