Lainey Wilson Honored With 36 Corn Mazes

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

36 farms across America will be creating corn mazes in a bird’s-eye-view shape of Lainey Wilson, in celebration of her career! The closest ones to us will be in Fredericksburg, Brookshire (near Houston), and Midland.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jackson Dean performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day three of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Jackson Dean is having a moment with his hit "Heavens To Betsy," but it wasn’t long ago that he was living in a tack room -which is the spot in a stable where saddles and other horse gear are stored.

“Had one outlet and a wood stove in the corner and I’d keep that thing rolling pretty much all the time in the winter and the rest of the time windows would be wide open, you know. I do miss that place a lot sometimes.”

sophie HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Sophie Turner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Dark Phoenix" at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (Rich Fury)

Sophie Turner was just confirmed to be the next Laura Croft in Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series. Production starts in January. She’ll be the 3rd actress to take on the role, following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.