Lainey Wilson Honored With 36 Corn Mazes

36 farms across America will be creating corn mazes in a bird’s-eye-view shape of Lainey Wilson, in celebration of her career! The closest ones to us will be in Fredericksburg, Brookshire (near Houston), and Midland.
Jackson Dean is having a moment with his hit "Heavens To Betsy," but it wasn’t long ago that he was living in a tack room -which is the spot in a stable where saddles and other horse gear are stored.
“Had one outlet and a wood stove in the corner and I’d keep that thing rolling pretty much all the time in the winter and the rest of the time windows would be wide open, you know. I do miss that place a lot sometimes.”
Sophie Turner was just confirmed to be the next Laura Croft in Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series. Production starts in January. She’ll be the 3rd actress to take on the role, following Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander.